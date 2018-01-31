Injuries From Rollover Crash On Old Priest Grade

Groveland, CA — The CHP has released details about a recent rollover vehicle accident that occurred after a driver attempted to make an illegal pass on Old Priest Grade.
The CHP reports that 67-year-old David Webster of Groveland was driving a 2006 Subaru Outback westbound and allegedly attempted to pass the vehicle in front of him by driving over the double-yellow lines. The pass attempt occurred in a curve where the posted speed limit is 15 mph, and the CHP indicates that Webster reached speeds over 35 mph. The Subaru struck a rocky inclined embankment on Old Priest Grade, climbed about 12 ft. up, and then overturned. Webster was taken by ambulance to Adventist Health Sonora to treat minor injuries. The CHP is recommending that the District Attorney’s Office file reckless driving charges.
The crash happened this past Saturday at 10:35am.