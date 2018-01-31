State Wildfire Losses Exceed $11.7-billion

California’s insurance commissioner reports that 45,000 insurance claims were filed from wildfires occurring between October and December, totaling $11.79-billion in losses.
The fires, first notably occurring around Napa and Sonoma, and later in Los Angeles and San Diego, resulted in the loss of 32,000 homes, 4,300 businesses, 8,200 vehicles, and various watercraft, farm equipment, etc. In total, wildfires ripped through 14 counties.
“At nearly $12 billion in insured losses, these claim numbers are staggering and represent the costliest fires in California history,” says Jones. “The fires were unprecedented for their severity and disastrous consequences. Whole neighborhoods were wiped out, as wind-driven flames destroyed thousands of homes, upended tens of thousands of residents’ lives and tragically killed more than 45 people across the state.”
The hardest hit area was Montecito where 400 homes were destroyed and 21 people died.