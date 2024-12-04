Prescribed Burns In Calaveras County

San Andreas, CA — Two continuing prescribed burns will pick up again this week and continue through next week in two areas of Calaveras County.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL Fire) Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit will be completing hazardous fuel reduction burning in multiple locations from Thursday, December 5th, through Friday, December 13th, 2024. The goal of the burns is to reduce available fuels to slow the rate and spread of potential wildfires and burn the reproduction of the brush that has been removed.

Combined, the treatment areas encompass about 278 acres. The ignition is scheduled to begin between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., with the burns expected to last 6 to 8 hours each day, contingent on favorable conditions. Smoke or fire may be visible in these areas during burning. CAL Fire released this information regarding the burns:

Thursday, December 5th:

New Hogan VMP—New Hogan Dam Road near Palamino Ridge Road, Valley Springs, Calaveras County

78 acres of grass and brush.

Contact: Isaac Rushdoony (209) 419-4411

Friday, December 6th through December 13th:

Winton-Shaad VMP—along Winton, North Bald Mountain, and North Bald Mountain Roads, West Point, Calaveras County

200 acres of timber understory.

Contact: John Fredrick (209) 419-0252

CAL Fire advises that crews will patrol the ignited area until the fires are declared out.