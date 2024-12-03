Mostly Cloudy
64.2 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Day
Sponsored By:

Bret Harte Superintendent Addresses Rumors Following Student Altercations

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Bret Harte High School

Bret Harte High School

Photo Icon View Photo

Angels Camp, CA — The Superintendent of Bret Harte High School put out a statement about a couple of notable “altercations” that occurred on campus on Monday.

Scott Nanik says, “One of these incidents sparked rumors of a gun being present, prompting several concerned individuals to contact the school office. A thorough search of the area and students was conducted, but no firearm was found, and no eyewitnesses reported seeing one.”

No additional specifics were noted, but Nanik thanked community members for reaching out to them with their concerns.

He added, “In accordance with school protocols and law enforcement guidelines, all parties involved in both incidents have been addressed. Due to the minors’ status, no additional information can be disclosed.”

The district stresses that the safety of students has been ensured and school is running as scheduled today.

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2024 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 