Bret Harte Superintendent Addresses Rumors Following Student Altercations

Angels Camp, CA — The Superintendent of Bret Harte High School put out a statement about a couple of notable “altercations” that occurred on campus on Monday.

Scott Nanik says, “One of these incidents sparked rumors of a gun being present, prompting several concerned individuals to contact the school office. A thorough search of the area and students was conducted, but no firearm was found, and no eyewitnesses reported seeing one.”

No additional specifics were noted, but Nanik thanked community members for reaching out to them with their concerns.

He added, “In accordance with school protocols and law enforcement guidelines, all parties involved in both incidents have been addressed. Due to the minors’ status, no additional information can be disclosed.”

The district stresses that the safety of students has been ensured and school is running as scheduled today.