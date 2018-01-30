Traffic Will Be Impacted On Woodhams Carne Road

Detour Around Woodhams Carne Road Construction Site Enlarge

Tuolumne, CA — A big project will impact traffic over the next week on Woodhams Carne Road near Tuolumne Road.

The Tuolumne County Community Resources Agency reports that a failed culvert needs to be replaced about 750 ft. from Tuolumne Road. Today through Friday, there will be 10-minute delays, and one-way traffic control, between 8am-2pm. Woodhams Carne Road will then be open throughout the weekend, Saturday and Sunday, but completely closed to thru traffic from Monday, February 5 through Thursday, February 8. Detour signs will be in place around the work area.

Written by BJ Hansen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. For other traffic information provided by CalTrans traffic reports for Highway’s 4, 49, 59, 108, and 120 and other Highways around the Mother Lode including Stockton and Valley Springs click on the "Traffic" tab or keyword: traffic