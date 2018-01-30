Traffic Will Be Impacted On Woodhams Carne Road

Tuolumne, CA — A big project will impact traffic over the next week on Woodhams Carne Road near Tuolumne Road.
The Tuolumne County Community Resources Agency reports that a failed culvert needs to be replaced about 750 ft. from Tuolumne Road. Today through Friday, there will be 10-minute delays, and one-way traffic control, between 8am-2pm. Woodhams Carne Road will then be open throughout the weekend, Saturday and Sunday, but completely closed to thru traffic from Monday, February 5 through Thursday, February 8. Detour signs will be in place around the work area.