Quantcast
help information
Clear
43.7 ° F
Full Weather

Traffic Will Be Impacted On Woodhams Carne Road

Detour Around Woodhams Carne Road Construction Site
Detour Around Woodhams Carne Road Construction Site Photo Icon Enlarge
01/30/2018 7:03 am PST
B.J. Hansen, MML News Director

Tuolumne, CA — A big project will impact traffic over the next week on Woodhams Carne Road near Tuolumne Road.

The Tuolumne County Community Resources Agency reports that a failed culvert needs to be replaced about 750 ft. from Tuolumne Road. Today through Friday, there will be 10-minute delays, and one-way traffic control, between 8am-2pm. Woodhams Carne Road will then be open throughout the weekend, Saturday and Sunday, but completely closed to thru traffic from Monday, February 5 through Thursday, February 8. Detour signs will be in place around the work area.

  • Local News
  • US News
  • Weather
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Fire Info
© Copyright 2000-2018 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.