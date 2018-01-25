Brown To Deliver His Final State Of The State Address

Jerry Brown Delivers State of State Address Enlarge

Sacramento, CA — For the sixteenth and final time, California Governor Jerry Brown will speak about his vision for the state of California.

Brown, 79, is in the final year of his 4th term in office, having first served two terms beginning in 1975 and two more starting in 2011. Brown typically highlights the positives going for California in his State of the State address, but also warns of challenges on the horizon. Brown will deliver the address to the legislature at 10am at the state capitol in Sacramento.

We reported earlier that the Governor is proposing a $122.5 billion budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1st. Locally, it includes funding for Tuolumne County’s courthouse project. It also calls for boosting spending for things like the reserve fund, education, healthcare, climate change initiatives and poverty programs.

