A Stronger, Colder Storm Is Expected This Week

Sierra Nevada Snow Enlarge

A strong Pacific storm will bring periods of moderate to heavy precipitation and gusty wind on Wednesday, with unsettled weather continuing Thursday into Friday.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the Sierra Nevada above 3,000 feet from Wednesday through Friday.

The heaviest precipitation and strongest wind is expected Wednesday into early Thursday.

Rainfall amounts of around a third-of-an-inch to an inch-and-a-half is forecast in the Northern San Joaquin Valley. One to three inches of rain is likely in the Mother Lode and the Sierra Nevada. Expect slick roads.

Snow levels will initially be 4,000 to 6,000 feet on Wednesday. Snow levels will lower to 2,000 to 3,500 feet on Thursday.

Total snow accumulations will range from one foot to several feet above the 3,000 foot elevation.

Wind gusts of forty to sixty mph are likely over the highest terrain.

Decreasing showers are likely Friday with a drier weather forecast over the weekend.

Hazardous winter driving is possible during this period with travel delays and chain controls likely. Heavy snow and strong wind will combine to make mountain travel very difficult to impossible, especially Wednesday night into Thursday. Gusty wind on Wednesday could impact high profile vehicles.

A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow and gusty wind impacting travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts.

Written by Mark Truppner.