Stolen Property Located During Warrant Arrest

Jamestown, CA — A Jamestown woman was taken into custody over the weekend on five outstanding warrants for her arrest, and new charges.
Deputies located 34-year-old Bethany Windmiller at the Twin Pines Mobile Home Park while she was standing on the passenger side of a Ford truck. Officials searched the truck and located a purse containing methamphetamine and suspected stolen property. Three bank cards and a checkbook were later confirmed as stolen. Windmiller was booked into Tuolumne County Jail on her outstanding warrants, and new charges related to stealing bank access cards and information, and possession of drugs. An investigation into the matter is ongoing.