Yosemite Remains Open But Many Rangers Furloughed

Bridalveil Fall Enlarge

Yosemite, CA — Yosemite National Park is still open after Friday’s government shutdown, but with limited services.

Congressman Tom McClintock made the announcement last week that the park would still be open, unlike during government shutdown of 2013.

Yosemite Spokesperson Scott Gediman told the Associated Press, however, that the visitors center is closed, along with some restrooms, because there is no one to clean them. There remains a limited medical staff, but rangers leading hikes, and helping to navigate trails, are on furlough. Privately operated concessions, such as hotels, stores and restaurants, are open.