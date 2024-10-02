Parolee Caught With Stolen Items In SUV

ACSO stolen generator View Photos

Pioneer, CA – A traffic stop that resulted in a search of a suspect’s SUV uncovered items stolen from a Pioneer home in Amador County.

A caller recently reported a burglary at their home, which sheriff’s officials did not identify the address, and that started an investigation by the sheriff’s office. Investigators found numerous items had been taken from the home, including a generator.

Further investigation pointed to a suspect and vehicle that was spotted by a patrolling deputy, who pulled the SUV over. Sheriff’s officials did not identify the suspect but added that he was on parole for theft-related charges, allowing for his vehicle to be searched. Inside the SUV, the deputy discovered several items that had been stolen during the Pioneer burglary. The suspect was arrested for several burglary and possession of stolen property-related charges.