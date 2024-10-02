Jamestown Man Arrested For DUI, Strikes Officer

Sonora CHP patrol vehicle View Photo

La Grange, CA – A Jamestown man arrested for DUI adds additional charges when resisting arrests, according to the Sonora Unit of the CHP.

The CHP issued a “Be-on-the-Lookout” bulletin was recently issued after a report of a pick-up being driven erratically near La Grange Road and Highway 132. Officers responded and located a white Isuzu truck that matched the description given by the caller and pulled the pickup over.

Behind the wheel was 36-year-old Luis Ortega of Jamestown. During questioning, the officer’s determined Ortega had been drinking alcohol and was driving while under the influence. When trying to handcuff him, Ortega became combative while making threats towards the officer, and even struck an officer, according to the CHP.

Ortega faces felony battery, threatening and resisting arrest charges, along with misdemeanor DUI.