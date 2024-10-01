Update: Fire In The Confidence Area Near Twain Harte

Vegetation Fire south of Highway 108 between Twain Harte and Sugar Pine in Tuolumne County -- PG&E live camera View Photo

Update at 2:55 p.m.: CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports that air and ground resources have quickly stopped the forward spread of the Davis Fire burning in the Confidence area, between Twain Harte and Sugar Pine, south of Highway 108. The fire is estimated at a 20′ x 20′ spot. All aircraft have been called off the scene while ground crews will work towards full containment and then mop up for the next couple of hours. What ignited the fire in the 23500 block of Krietzer Way near Davis Flat Road and Coffill Way is under investigation.

Original post at 2:35 p.m.: Twain Harte, CA — Air and ground resources are responding to a vegetation fire in the Confidence area, between Twain Harte and Sugar Pine, south of Highway 108.

A PG&E live camera does show a plume of white smoke billowing into the sky. CAL Fire reports the blaze has been named the Davis Fire. It ignited on a property in the 23500 block of Krietzer Way near Davis Flat Road and Coffill Way. They add that the fire is estimated at less than an acre and moving at a moderate rate of spread and one structure is threatened. We’ll have an update as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.

