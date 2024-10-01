Bear Caught On Camera Seeking Food In East Sonora

Bear in Highway 108 area between Sonora and Soulsbyville View Photo

Standard, CA — A bear was recently spotted dumping over some garbage cans and making a big mess at a residence in the East Sonora area located along Highway 108 between Standard and Soulsbyville.

Jackie Awalt, who submitted the photo, reports that the bear was first seen over a week ago during the daytime hours (photo included) and then returned again last Thursday at around 2:30 am, making another mess. She notes that it isn’t the first time they have spotted bears in the area.

It is a timely reminder that the California Department of Fish and Wildlife has listed some tips on living near bears and avoiding potential conflicts.

CDFW notes, “Black bears provide many ecosystem benefits by serving as seed dispersers, scavengers, and predators. They are omnivores and will consume nearly anything, including seeds, plants, berries, other animals, pet food, human food, and trash. Black bears may cause concern due to property damage, loss of small livestock or pets, or public safety as they search for food, as they can become habituated to and lose their fear of humans.”

Stash Your Food and Trash

-Use bear-proof containers(opens in new tab) to secure trash, recycling, and compost.

-Pick ripe fruit off trees, and promptly collect fruit that falls off trees.

-Keep doors and windows closed and locked when unoccupied.

-Clean BBQ grills after each use and store in a secure shed or garage when not in use.

-Remove unsecured trash, food, and strongly scented items (e.g., sunscreen) from vehicles and yard.

Prevent Potential Conflict

-Bring pets inside at night.

-Keep livestock in secure pens at night. Install electric fencing around chicken coops and enclosures.

-Eliminate access to potential den sites (e.g., crawl spaces under decks).

-Install motion-activated lights, noise makers, or alarms.

-Install electric mats (‘unwelcome mats’).

-Use sensory deterrent to deter potential access to attractants (e.g., place ammonia in shallow bowl).

-Remove bird feeders from yard.