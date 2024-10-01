TuCare Hosting Natural Resources Expo And Welcoming New Executive Director

TuCare Natural Resources Expo View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Alliance for Resources and the Environment (TuCare) will be hosting a community expo this coming weekend at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds.

It is also one of the final events for longtime Executive Director Melinda Fleming, who is retiring at the end of the year. A new leader, Amy Dunlap, will lead the organization.

For over 20 years, TuCare held an annual Fall Natural Resources Summit, often held on Friday mornings, that attracted anywhere from 100-200 people, including regional lawmakers. It has evolved into a Saturday expo with activities planned for all ages. Outside, there will be a heavy equipment display in the arena, along with a presentation by Kodama Systems.

There will also be food trucks and a tree-planting kids activity in the Sierra Pacific Industries booth.

The keynote speakers this year will be District Three Tuolumne County Supervisor Anaiah Kirk and California Senator Marie Alvarado-Gil. Kirk will speak at 2 pm and Alvarado-Gil at 2:30 pm. The free event will conclude at 3 pm.