Tuolumne County Supervisors To Vote On Final Budget

Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors Sign View Photo

Sonora, CA — The board of supervisors in Tuolumne County will have the first meeting of October, today.

It begins at 9 am and the board will vote on special proclamations recognizing National 4H Week, Fire Prevention Week, and the 25 years of service of Senior Equipment Technician of Fleet Services, Jason Crow.

At 9:30 am there will be a public hearing to adopt the final Fiscal Year 2024-25 budget. Back in June, the Supervisors approved a $120,400,000 General Fund Budget, and as new revenue projections have emerged, the proposed final budget is closer to $125,400,000, as submitted by county staff. Some additional grant money is coming in for various departments. Revenues are also up compared to a year ago. Property tax is estimated to grow 4.75%, Transient Occupancy Tax by 4%, and sales tax by 2%.

A total of three full-time equivalent positions are proposed to be added compared to the earlier budget.

You can find the budget memo by clicking here.

Prior to a vote today, the board will hear a budget presentation from staff and a detailed list of proposed changes.