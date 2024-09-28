Placerville Man Arrested For Suspicion Of Setting Crozier Fire

Crozier Fire in El Dorado County View Photo

Placerville, CA – A Placerville man was arrested on suspicion of setting the Crozier Fire last month.

The suspect, Jason Robinette, 48, was arrested at his home on Monday (9/16) by El Dorado County Sheriff’s deputies. The blaze broke out early in the morning on Tuesday, August 6th, and burned 1,960 acres before being contained.

Robinette faces charges of felony arson. Since January 1 through August 31 of this year, CAL Fire Law Enforcement Officers have made 91 arson-related arrests. CAL Fire urges the public to be “vigilant in their preparedness and aware of suspicious activity. Don’t hesitate to alert authorities about any concerns.”

Other resources involved in the investigation included the El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, and the U.S. Forest Service’s Law Enforcement and Investigations Office.

To report suspicious fire activity, call the arson hotline at 1-800-468-4408. For questions regarding this case, contact the El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office at (530) 621-6472.