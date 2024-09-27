Olympic Medalist Sagen Maddalena On Mother Lode Views

Sonora, CA — This weekend is a chance to hear from Groveland native Sagen Maddalena, a sharpshooter who won a silver medal in the recent Paris Olympics.

During the 30-minute interview she will speak about growing up in Tuolumne County, how she became interested in shooting, her unique opportunity to compete at the collegiate level, later joining the US Army, and eventually reaching the pinnacle of the sport and taking-part in two Olympic games. It is an inspirational story about hard work and chasing dreams.

This past weekend she was the Grand Marshall, and received a heroes welcome, at the Groveland 49er Festival put on by the Yosemite/Highway 120 Chamber of Commerce. She also had a chance to speak with numerous youth in the community while visiting schools and the juvenile detention facility. She will share her message.

In addition, she will preview what comes next on her journey as a now two-time Olympic athlete, as the 2028 games will be in Los Angeles.