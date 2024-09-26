Update: Traffic Hazard On Highway 120

Update at 12:35 p.m.: The CHP reports that when officers arrived on the scene they were unable to locate the RV as it was no longer blocking the roadway and traffic is moving freely again.

Original post at 11:44 a.m.: Groveland, CA — Travelers heading to Yosemite National Park today may want to find an alternative route as first responders are on the scene of a traffic hazard on Highway 120 that is stalling motorists.

The CHP reports that an RV pulling a vehicle is blocking the roadway at the Old Highway 120 intersection near Inspiration Drive east of Groveland, heading towards the park. There is no immediate information regarding what led to the blockage.

Officers are heading to the scene to direct traffic, which is getting backed up. Motorists may want to avoid the area as there is no word as to when the motorhome will be cleared. The incident began around 11:15 a.m. We’ll pass along further details as soon as they come into the newsroom.