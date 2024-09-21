Update: Fire Off Stockton Road

CAL Fire-Tuolumne County Fire Department logo View Photo

Update at 5:35 p.m.: Air and ground resources have contained a second vegetation fire in Sonora today. This blaze ignited near the eastbound lane of the Highway 108 off-ramp under the highway overpass. Once on scene, crews were hampered by a locked fence, but once they gained access to the property, they found a small 20′ x 25′ spot fire and quickly extinguished it. What ignited the fire is under investigation.

As earlier reported here, there was another fire this morning in the area of Hospital Road near the intersection of South Washington Street during the 10 o’clock hour. It was burning at a slow rate of spread along a hillside and was estimated to be a quarter of an acre when extinguished.

Original post at 5:13 p.m.: Sonora, CA — Air and ground resources are on the scene of a second vegetation fire off Stockton Road in Sonora today.

CAL Fire reports that the flames broke out near the eastbound lane of the Highway 108 off-ramp under the highway overpass. Crews are having difficulty accessing the area due to a locked fence. There is no word on the fire’s activity or size, but CAL Fire reports that no structures are threatened at this time. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.