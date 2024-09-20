Update: Fire Near Hospital Road In Sonora

Fire Off Hospital Road View Photos

Update at 10:42 am: The forward progress of the fire near Hospital Road and South Washington Street was quickly stopped. Officials will remain on the scene to investigate the cause.

Original story posted at 10:38 am: Sonora, CA — There is a vegetation fire in Sonora in the area of Hospital Road near the intersection of South Washington Street.

It is burning at a slow rate of spread along a hillside and is estimated to be a quarter of an acre. Several fire engines are arriving on the scene. We will pass along more information as it becomes available.