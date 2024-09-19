Town Hall Meeting Planned For Summerville High School’s Measure B

Summerville High School Bear Country sign View Photo

Sonora, CA — This November, residents who live in the Summerville Union High School District will vote on whether to approve a $13-million bond measure.

The tax rate per property owner would be approximately $17.50 per $100,000 of assessed valuation, per year. The district recently completed a School Facilities Needs Analysis which details the most pressing renovation projects that the money would help fund.

• Replacing outdated classrooms: Temporary portable buildings in use for over 40 years, such as the 400 and 600 buildings that house math, social studies, piano lab, and world language classrooms, will be replaced with modern, permanent structures. MORE

• Health and safety upgrades: Improvements to lighting, fire alarms, and security systems to ensure a safer learning environment for students and staff.

• Classroom and facility renovations: Construction and modernization of classrooms, restrooms, and school sports facilities to accommodate current and future needs.

• Technology enhancements: Expanding student access to computers and modern technology to prepare them for the demands of today’s digital world.

Superintendent Michael Merrill emphasizes, “Investing in our schools is an investment in our community’s future. With Measure B, we will be able to provide our students, staff, and community with the educational tools and environment they need to succeed in a rapidly changing world.”

The Summerville High School Foundation will host a Town Hall meeting on Tuesday, October 1, at 5 pm in the Summerville High School Theater. The event will provide an overview of the Measure B bond projects and a tour of the campus. The community will also have a chance to ask questions to school administrators and board members.

Summerville High was founded in 1911 and currently serves around 660 students.

Last bond measure In 2012, Measure H, provided money for the installation of a new football field, track, an art classroom and a shade structure.