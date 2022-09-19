Summerville High Eyes 2024 Bond Measure

Summerville High School View Photo

Tuolumne, CA — Officials at Summerville High School are putting together plans for a bond measure that would go before voters to fund infrastructure projects on campus.

Superintendent of Schools Mike Merrill tells Clarke Broadcasting, “We are looking at a potential bond in 2024. We have significant needs in two wings of our campus. Both wings are made up of old FEMA style portables from the 1980s.”

They include the “400 wing” on campus (which houses math classes) and the “600 wing” (which includes a foreign language classroom, a music lab, and two history classrooms).

Merrill adds, “Those wings definitely need to be replaced and would be something we would be looking to include in the bond.”

Continuing, “As well as upgrade the infrastructure of our technology, and finishing out our HVAC projects that weren’t fully compensated through the Prop 39 money from years ago.”

It is not immediately clear how large of a bond would go before voters, as the financial specifics are still being worked out by officials. Summerville’s last bond was Measure H, for $ 8 million, which was approved in 2012. It allowed for a stadium renovation, construction of an arts building, and a new shade structure.

The proposed bond measure came up during this past weekend’s Mother Lode Views radio show focused on Summerville High School.