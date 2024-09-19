Still, Too Many Animals At Area Shelter Forcing Euthanasia

TCAC baby pig and puppy at shelter View Photos

Jamestown, CA – Tuolumne County Animal Control (TCAC) continues to see a steady stream of stray animals and litters come into its shelter, forcing them to turn to euthanasia to handle the record numbers.

As we reported here at the beginning of the month, a record-high number of litters of puppies and kittens had come into the shelter, and some had been euthanized due to no space. TCAC Director Mike Mazouch gave this update on the shelter situation. He says that there are approximately 88 animals, including 31 puppies and 15 adult dogs, one goat and a pig. Regarding the cat population, currently, there are more than 40.

“Our shelter is designed to hold approximately 26 dogs; as you can see, the math does not work. We need help in reaching the public to look at the animals for possible fostering, adopting, or even just spreading the word,” stated Mazouch. “Euthanasia is never our first option, and we try our hardest to get all adoptable animals out of our shelter and into rescues/homes. Unfortunately, we have little time to try to get animals out before having to take action due to the number of stays being brought in each day.”

While the shelter is not open 24/7, its phone messages are always checked, and adoption appointments can be made during off hours or days to get animals adopted into forever homes. Click here for a link to all the animals at the shelter.