Snow Anticipated For Yosemite National Park

Yosemite National Park View Photo

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Yosemite National Park (outside of the Valley floor), from 2 PM Wednesday until 8 PM Thursday.

Snow is forecast above the 9,000 foot elevation.

The total snow accumulations will range between two to five inches.

Stronger showers and thunderstorms could briefly lower snow levels to around 8,000 to 8,500 feet at times.

Travel could be very difficult due to snow covered roads in the highest elevations, like Tioga Pass. Slow down and use caution while traveling.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Highway 120 (Tioga Pass) is open with no restrictions. Highway 108 (Sonora Pass) is open with no restrictions. Highway 4 (Ebbetts Pass) is open with no restrictions. Highway 88 (Carson Pass) is open with no restrictions.

