Congressman McClintock And Challenger Barkley Debate Issues In Sonora

Tom McClintock and Mike Barkley View Photo

Sonora, CA — Tonight is a chance to hear the two candidates for US Congress District 5 discuss issues facing both the region and the country.

Republican incumbent Tom McClintock and Democratic challenger Mike Barkley face off in a radio debate on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML. It is also being archived for playback at any time on myMotherLode.com.

It was recorded earlier this week in the Clarke Broadcasting studios in downtown Sonora, and moderated by News Director B.J. Hansen. It will air in its entirety at 6 pm.

District 5 covers a wide region that includes parts of eight counties stretching from El Dorado County over to Fresno County, through the Mother Lode region, and into the Central Valley including Modesto and Turlock.

It is the first debate between the two candidates this election cycle and is a unique chance to hear them together in one place. They indicated there are also talks underway for a potential second debate next month in Sacramento.

Tonight’s forum is the first in a series that will air on KVML. Next Wednesday, September 25, at 6 pm, will be the two Candidates for Assembly District 8, George Radanovich and David Tangipa.

The General Election is coming up on November 5.