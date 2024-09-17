Clear
New Details Released On Thursday’s HWY 108 Crash

By Tracey Petersen
Tuolumne County, CA — The CHP has released new details, including the name of the driver involved in a solo vehicle crash Thursday on Highway 108 near Donnell Lake Vista Point in the Stanislaus National Forest.

As earlier reported here, the collision happened north Forest Road 6N24 in Tuolumne County around 10:45 a.m. and was not cleared until around 2 p.m. The CHP reports that 43-year-old Matthew Madzier from Manteca had a medical emergency causing him to go off the highway. His Ford Transit van smashed into a rock embankment. Originally, the CHP had reported that it was a concrete barrier.

Madzier suffered minor to moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. Officers directed traffic for nearly three hours as a tow crew removed the wreckage.

