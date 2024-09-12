Update: Solo Vehicle Crash On HWY 108 Near Donnell Vista

Update at 235 p.m.: The CHP reports the scene of a van that crashed into a concrete barrier on Highway 108 in the Stanislaus National Forest near the Donnell Lake Vista Point north of Forest Route 6N24 in Tuolumne County has been cleared. They updated that the male driver, the only occupant, was taken by ground ambulance to a local hospital to be treated for minor to moderate injuries. The crash happened around 10:45 a.m., the scene was not cleared until 2 p.m.

Oringinal post at 1:27 p.m.: Tuolumne County, CA — First responders are on the scene of a vehicle versus concrete barrier collision in the Stanislaus National Forest in Tuolumne County.

The CHP reports it is near Donnell Lake Vista and Forest Route 6N24. They relay that a Ford Transit van went off the roadway and smashed into a concrete barrier. The driver, a male, was able to exit the van. He was taken by ground ambulance to a local hospital, but their condition is not known at this time. It is unclear how many occupants were inside the vehicle.

A tow crew is heading to the scene, and the van is not blocking the roadway, so traffic is moving along the highway. We’ll bring you an update as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.