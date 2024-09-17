GOP: The Second Assassination Attempt Against President Trump

Senator Mitch McConnell View Photo

U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) delivered remarks on the Senate floor regarding the assassination attempt against President Trump.

McConnell was Tuesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”. Here are his words:

“It’s dismaying to begin another week with news of an assassination attempt against a former President.

We certainly are all grateful once again that the worst outcome was avoided.

This ought to be a moment of soul-searching for all Americans. It’s a time to reflect on the ways that our political process has been infected by reprehensible violence.

In America, our democracy flows from the ballot box. Not from the barrel of a gun. Period.

In the meantime, for the second time in as many months, law enforcement faces an even more urgent task: completing a thorough, swift, and transparent investigation into the circumstances of yesterday’s close call.

The American people deserve answers. They deserve assurance that a former President who tens of millions of Americans have nominated once again will receive every appropriate measure of security. And they ought to receive them without delay.”

