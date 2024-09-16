Summerville Bears Fills Gap In Schedule

Summerville Bears logo View Photo

Summerville, CA– The Summerville Bears had a gap in their schedule this season when their originally scheduled opponent was unable to field a team, leaving them without a game on October 18th. However, according to Summerville Athletic Director Mike Rouse, that open slot has now been filled. The Bears will face the Hilmar Yellowjackets on Friday, October 18th, at 7 p.m. in a home game. The game will be broadcast live on 93.5 KKBN. The Bears, currently undefeated, are set to play Bret Harte in an away game this Friday, the 20th.