Watch Out For Sticker Thefts

Sonora Police Department Enlarge

Sonora, CA – Several calls from the public notifying Clarke Broadcasting of thieves sweeping through area parking lots and ripping off vehicle registration tags triggered an inquiry to police.

Residents told stories of either seeing suspects pulling up sticker or found that their own had been recently stolen at area parking lots in Sonora. The latest was the Safeway Grocery store in the Crossroads Shopping Center on Sanguinetti Road. Relaying the information to Sgt. Glen Roberts garnered no surprise as he says it’s a common occurrence but at no specific times of the year. He advises police area aware, “They take somebody else tab and put it on theirs, thinking they won’t get caught, but we can run the number on the tag back to DMV and find out who it belongs to.”

There are also steps that the public can take to make their sticker less of a target and foil the thieves, as Sgt. Roberts explains, “A way to keep tags from getting stolen is once you install a tag, use a razor blade to put a couple of lines through it so when they rip it off, it comes off in pieces.”

Another remedy, if you see suspicious groups or an individual casing vehicles in a lot call 911.

