Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office Issues Scam Warning

Tuolumne County, CA — Once again, residents in the community are getting calls from con artists impersonating deputies to try to get your financial information to drain victims’ bank accounts.

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Officials have issued a scam alert to residents. They advised that scammers are calling community members and identifying themselves as “Sergeant Eric Roberts” from the sheriff’s office.

“The scammer tells their victims they have a failure to appear, requests payment to avoid arrest, and directs the victim how to make the payment,” share sheriff’s officials, adding, “In one case the victim was directed to deposit money into a crypto-currency machine.”

The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office will never call and ask a person to pay money for a failure to appear.

“As a general rule to keep yourself safe from scammers, it is a red flag and likely a scam if anyone directs you by phone to pay them by depositing money via crypto-currency machines or purchasing gift cards and providing the gift card number,” shared sheriff’s officials.

Those who get a phone call like this or have doubt about information from someone claiming to be with Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office should call the dispatch center non-emergency line at 209-533-5815 to confirm.