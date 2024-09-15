Caltrans Highway Road Projects

Caltrans Dist 10 wildfire fuel reduction work View Photo

Here are the Caltrans road projects that are planned for the week beginning Sunday, September 15th to the 21st in Tuolumne and Calaveras Counties.

On Highway 49 one-way traffic control between Highway 120 and Moccasin Switchback Road in Moccasin will allow for utility work on Wednesday and Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

On Highway 49 overnight, one-way traffic control between Mill Villa Court and Golf Links Road in Sonora will allow for utility work will begin Sunday night and continuing nights through Friday from 9:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m.

On Highway 108 one-way traffic control between Jenness Park Road and Pinecrest Lake Road for drainage work is planned for Monday through Thursday from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

On Highway 120 one-way traffic control between Big Oak Road and the entrance to Tenaya Elementary School in Groveland for tree work begins Monday and continues through Thursday from 7:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

On Highway 4 intermittent traffic breaks from Bonanza Mine Road to Appaloosa Road for construction begins Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

On Highway 4 one-way traffic control from Red Hill Road to Live Oak Drive will allow for pavement work beginning Monday, through Tuesday from 8:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.

On Highway 26 one-way traffic control from Copello Drive to the Passing Lane will allow for tree work beginning Monday thought Friday from 7:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. More tree work along Highway 26 from Carol Kennedy Road to Managers Way will also mean one-way traffic control Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The final area of tree work along Highway 26 will mean one-way traffic control from the George Reed Company to the Mokelumne River beginning Monday and continuing through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

On Highway 26 one-way traffic control at Raspberry Lane will allow for sign/banner work on Wednesday from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.