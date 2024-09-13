One Flown From Morning Crash On Highway 108

CHP patrol car View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA — First responders remain on the scene of a solo vehicle collision east of Dardanelle in Tuolumne County.

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. near Kennedy Meadows Road. The CHP reports that a Ford Econoline van went off the roadway, smacking into an embankment. They relay that an iPhone emergency text alerted them to the wreck. The van is blocking the westbound lane, and officers continue to direct traffic while a tow crew is en route.

One person was flown from the scene to Doctors Medical Center in Modesto after being rendered unconscious in the crash but did regain consciousness while still at the scene, according to the CHP, which hopes to have the van removed within the hour.