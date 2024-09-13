Missing Person Case Possibly Linked To Infamous Serial Killers

CCSO missing person cold case Jeffrey Askren -- CCSO photo View Photo

West Point, CA — A Santa Clara photographer goes missing in West Point and could be one of the more than 25 victims of the Wilseyville serial killings, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s cold case investigators.

This latest investigation is being highlighted as part of Cold Case Month. It was May 1st, 1984, when Jeffrey Askren was reported missing after not showing up for work in Santa Clara. Oddly, three days later, Askren’s 1978 Red Honda Accord was found parked on Winton Road, east of West Point in Calaveras County. However, it was later revealed that the vehicle may have been seen there as early as April 25th, 1984. Reportedly, Askren had made overnight reservations for an inn in Sutter Creek for the night of April 23rd, 1984, but never arrived to check in.

“Snow was present in the area when the vehicle was discovered; however, no footprints were located in the area,” recount investigators, adding, “Askren was known to carry camera equipment, and a lens cover for a camera was found on the ground near his vehicle.”

A camera tripod was found inside his vehicle, but no additional camera equipment or evidence of Askren was located despite a large search of the area in the days following the vehicle’s discovery. One possible connection may be the fact that Askren’s vehicle was discovered within six miles of the Wilseyville serial killings. Sheriff’s investigators say, “His disappearance occurred within the time of a range of those killings. However, his remains have not yet been identified as being part of those that were recovered at the Wilseyville site.”

Askren was 30 years old, had red hair and blue eyes, and was 5’9” tall and weighed 150 pounds at the time he disappeared. It has been 40 years since his disappearance and investigators shared that “no further information regarding his disappearance has developed.” Any with information connected to this case is asked to contact the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Anonymous Tip Line @ 209-754-6030.