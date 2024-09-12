Wawona Hotel To Close Indefinitely To Assess Building Issues

Wawona Hotel - NPS Image View Photo

Yosemite, CA — The historic Wawona Hotel in Yosemite will be open for just a couple of more months before it will be closed to visitors for an undetermined amount of time.

The National Park Service reports that the closure will begin on December 2nd so that a “comprehensive condition assessment” can be done on the hotel complex.

Adding, “The NPS recently undertook a roof replacement project on the main hotel building which revealed the need for more intensive investigation and assessment of the hotel.”

No additional information was provided.

The hotel was also closed during the early stages of the COVID pandemic for electrical repairs and later reopened in 2021.

The hotel is located 23 miles from Yosemite Valley with easy access to the Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias. It opened in 1879 and hosted former President Ulysses S. Grant that same year. Additional surrounding buildings were constructed in 1884 and 1918.

There are 104 rooms, a swimming pool, and riding stables.