Paving Project Prompts Closer Of Busy Calaveras County Road

Flaggers directing traffic View Photo

Avery, CA – The closure of a section of a busy road in the Avery area of Calaveras County will cause traffic delays, but only for a day.

Calaveras County Department of Public Works has contracted Mountain Cascade, Inc., out of Livermore to do paving work on a section of Moran Road. The work will take place on Thursday, 9/12/2024, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The closure is from Highway 4 to Avery Hotel Road.

“During construction operations, traffic lanes will be closed, however, flaggers will be on-site to keep delays at a minimum. There will be limited access, so please plan your route accordingly,” stated county public works officials.

Motorists are asked to follow all instructions by on-site personnel to ensure their safety. Any questions or need to report urgent road-related issues can be directed to the Calaveras County Public Works Department at (209) 754-6401 during regular business hours (Monday through Friday, 8 am to 4 pm). After regular business hours, please contact the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office at (209) 754-6500 (non-emergency phone number).

