One Vehicle Found In A Lake, Another Rolled Off Cliff

Tuolumne County, CA — Law enforcement officials in Tuolumne County are investigating two separate significant incidents this morning.

First, the CHP received a report around midnight that a vehicle was located about 60 feet underwater in Lake Don Pedro. The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office is handling most of the investigation and mutual aid has been requested from surrounding counties to get equipment to retrieve the vehicle. No additional information has been released at this time regarding the specific details.

In addition, the CHP received a report at around seven o’clock this morning that a vehicle had rolled off a cliff in the Stanislaus National Forest in the area of Forest Road 5N06 and Hells Half Acre Road. The area is off Highway 108 above Strawberry. Details are preliminary. It was called in by someone to authorities and officials are now in the area trying to locate it. it is unclear if there were any injuries related to the reported crash.

We will pass along more information on these incidents as they become available.