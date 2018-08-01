SPD Seeks Help Locating Alleged Thief

Sonora, CA — The Sonora Police Department is asking for information about a man that allegedly stole a purse and cell phone and proceeded to make purchases at local businesses with the credit cards taken.

The items were stolen from a vehicle at the Sonora Walmart. The suspect is described as being 6’ -6’3”, with tattoos on both forearms, and possibly his neck. His associated vehicle is a light tan or gold Chevy or GMC truck with a silver toolbox and aftermarket grill. Anyone with information should call the Sonora PD at 209-532-8141.

Written by BJ Hansen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. For the complete coverage of California State News on myMotherLode.com visit our State News Page.