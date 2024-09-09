Sonora Area Foundation Grants $56,000 To Tuolumne Search and Rescue

Sonora, CA– The Sonora Area Foundation, in partnership with its donors, has awarded a $56,000 grant to Tuolumne County Search and Rescue (SAR) to purchase e-bikes, which will enhance the team’s search capabilities. The grant follows a busy summer for SAR volunteers, who were involved in several successful missions, including the rescue of Beth Watson.

An anonymous donor, inspired by the rescue of Watson, approached the Foundation with a request to identify and address SAR’s most urgent needs. After consulting with SAR management, the Foundation learned of the team’s interest in e-bikes. The bikes’ smaller footprint allows for increased access in difficult terrain, while the quiet motor improves the ability to listen for critical sounds during searches.

The grant was announced at a recent SAR meeting, where Beth Watson and her husband, Ben, made a brief appearance to personally thank the volunteers. Those interested in supporting SAR can donate to the Tuolumne County Search & Rescue Fund through the Sonora Area Foundation. All contributions will directly benefit the local SAR efforts.