Senator Alvarado-Gil Faces Sexual Harassment Lawsuit From Former Chief Of Staff

Senator Marie Alvarado Gil View Photo

Sacramento, CA — Mother Lode Senator Marie Alvarado-Gil is facing a lawsuit from the man who previously helped her Senate election campaign and served as her first Chief of Staff after winning the seat.

Chad Condit filed a sexual harassment lawsuit arguing that he was pressured to perform oral sex acts on multiple occasions, including in one instance in a car where he was injured. The lawsuit states that he suffered three herniated discs in his back. It was after the injury, he argues, that he pushed back against the advances.

He underwent back surgery in October of 2023 related to the injuries and was fired two months later, he states.

His lawsuit filed on Thursday in Sacramento County Superior Court alleges that Alvarado-Gil used her position of power to sexually harass him while he was working as her Chief of Staff and argues that he felt pressure to perform the favors out of fear of losing his job.

Condit had unsuccessfully run for the California Assembly District 22 seat in 2022, which covers parts of the Central Valley, and endorsed Alvarado-Gil for Senate District Four that same year, and helped with her campaign. He is the son of former Democratic Central Valley Congressman Gary Condit.

Senator Alvarado-Gil recently made headlines by leaving the Democratic party to become a Republican. Her attorneys state that she will fight the sexual harassment lawsuit.