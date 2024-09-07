Clear
Information Needed To Crack Cold Case In Calaveras County

By Tracey Petersen
Hector Girol CCSO cold case

Copperopolis, CA — September is cold case month and Calaveras County Sheriff’s officials are highlighting some of the cases that have still not been solved in hopes that someone may have information regarding this murder.

This week’s case involves a deadly shooting in a Copperopolis home. Cold case Investigators report that on September 9th, 2000, at approximately 11:50 p.m. deputies were dispatched to a suspicious death at a residence in Copperopolis. The victim was identified as Hector Girol. He was found in the shower with multiple gunshot wounds to his body, which ultimately caused his death and the case was deemed a homicide.

Anyone with any information connected to this case is asked to contact the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office or call the Anonymous Tip Line @ 209-754-6030

