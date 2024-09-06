One Dead And One Injured In Highway 26 Crash In Valley Springs

Valley Springs, CA– A fatal crash on Highway 26 near the Gold Creek Subdivision claimed the life of an adult male and left an adult female with serious injuries on Thursday afternoon. Firefighters responded to the scene, where a vehicle had collided with a tree. The female victim was transported to a trauma center in the Valley for treatment of major injuries.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the accident. Further details have not yet been released.