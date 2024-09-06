Clear
98.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

One Dead And One Injured In Highway 26 Crash In Valley Springs

Sponsored by:
By Nic Peterson

Photo Icon View Photo

Valley Springs, CA– A fatal crash on Highway 26 near the Gold Creek Subdivision claimed the life of an adult male and left an adult female with serious injuries on Thursday afternoon. Firefighters responded to the scene, where a vehicle had collided with a tree. The female victim was transported to a trauma center in the Valley for treatment of major injuries.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the accident. Further details have not yet been released.

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2024 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 