Tuolumne Man Arrested For Suspicion Of Selling Fentanyl

Jamestown, CA – A traffic stop in Jamestown resulted in the arrest of a Tuolumne man for selling and transporting fentanyl.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s narcotics team or TNT agents recently pulled over a vehicle on 5th Ave. Agents questioned the driver, 32-year-old Christian Robert Klein, and noticed drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle, which allowed for a search of it.

Agents found a small amount of methamphetamine and about 10 grams of fentanyl packaged in separate baggies consistent with drug sales, according to sheriff’s officials. They added that agents also discovered additional evidence of drug sales, including digital scales, drug packaging material, and magnetic containers commonly used to transport and conceal narcotics.

Subsequently, Klein was arrested for transportation and sales of fentanyl, as well as possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.