Roll Old Tires To Be Recycled This Weekend

East Sonora, CA – Got old tires that you need to get rid of, then head to the Tire Amnesty event on Saturday in East Sonora; it’s free.

The 2024 Tire Amnesty event is between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. The Tuolumne County Solid Waste Division and the Greater Valley Conservation Corps will be hosting a tire recycling event at no cost to the Tuolumne County residents. Just head to the Greater Valley Conservation Corps satellite offices located at 14993 Camage Avenue in East Sonora off Standard and Tuolumne roads.

County officials offer these rules for residents who are permitted to recycle up to nine car or passenger truck tires:

Tires must be off the rim.

No tractor-trailer or tractor tires.

No commercial or business tires.

For questions or additional information, contact the Greater Valley Conservation Corps at (209) 588-8992 or Tuolumne County Public Works Department, Solid Waste Division at (209) 533-5588.