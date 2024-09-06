Heavy Law Enforcement Activity in Gibbs Ranch Area

Community Alert TCSO View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA – There is plenty of law enforcement activity in the Gibbs Ranch area, as investigators are reporting an incident in that area of Tuolumne County.

Sheriff’s officials are reporting that around 10:13 a.m. in the area of Redbud Road, between Gibbs Drive and Leland Drive, off Racetrack Road just outside of Sonora, deputies responded to a person suffering from a mental health crisis. They ask the public to avoid the area and that more updates will be provided, which we will pass on when that information comes into the newsroom.