Update: Fire Near Camp Nine Road In Calaveras County

Pearl Fire near Vallecito - Photo by Dean Fisher View Photos

Update at 8:18 am: CAL Fire reports that the Pearl Fire is two acres in size and burning at a slow rate of spread in brush near Vallecito. Firefighters have been experiencing some access challenges in getting to the fire. It is burning on both sides of Camp Nine Road, several miles from Parrotts Ferry Road. Some of the initial responders are on the scene and working to slow the forward spread.

Update at 7:53 am: PG&E reports that 332 customers in the greater Vallecito area are without electricity due to the fire burning along Camp Nine Road. PG&E had to de-energize lines in the area due to the fire.

Update at 7:42 am: The initial responders at the vegetation fire on Camp Nine Road report that it is 2-3 acres in size and there are some power lines down in the area. Lines nearby will need to be de-energized by PG&E. The fire is on both sides of Camp Nine Road.

Original story posted at 7:15 am: Calaveras County, CA — Officials are responding to a fire reported in the area of Camp Nine Road and Parrotts Ferry Road in Calaveras County.

There is heavy white smoke in the area stemming from vegetation burning, and witnesses stated there was also some black smoke, indicating there could have been something else on fire as well. Firefighters are investigating.

Be prepared for activity in that area.