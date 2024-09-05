Calaveras Deputy Races In Charity Event For First Responders

Calaveras, CA– Sergeant Matt Anderson of the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office competed in a flat track motorcycle race at Fuji Park in Carson City on August 23 and 24, facing off against law enforcement and firefighters in a charity event. The race, organized by Outlaw Flat Trac Promotions, featured first responders from agencies across Nevada and California.

A highlight of the weekend was Friday’s charity race, where officers and firefighters raced to raise money for charity. Participants included members of the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, Reno Police Department, and Carson City Fire Department. Sgt. Anderson won his heat race, defeating a Reno police officer and two Nevada firefighters. In the main “Cops vs. Fire” event, Anderson finished in second place after a close 10-lap chase behind a Lyon County Sheriff’s sergeant.

With 12 years of service, Anderson is a member of the Patrol Division and contributes to SWAT and Bomb Squad training.