Governor Newsom Hosts Youth Football Summit On Safety

Sacramento, CA– Governor Gavin Newsom held a summit last week to address youth football safety, gathering a diverse group of participants, including health professionals, parents, current and former players, and representatives from youth tackle football, flag football, and the NFL.

The summit served as a platform for various stakeholders to share experiences and provide feedback on the current state of youth football. The input from healthcare providers, team administrators, and athletes will help inform the administration’s review of existing safety laws and determine whether new protocols are necessary. The event also aimed to strengthen partnerships with leaders in the industry to improve youth sports.

“I have always believed that it’s possible to strengthen youth tackle football safety and grow flag football in California without implementing bans that infringe on parents’ rights,” said Governor Newsom. “The subject matter experts, players, parents, and NFL leaders who spoke at our youth football safety summit came together to discuss the opportunity we all have to make this game safer and more fun for the youth interested in football. Based on those conversations, we’ll continue learning and working together to protect youth.”

Dr. Mark Ghaly, Secretary of the California Health and Human Services Agency, echoed the governor’s sentiments, emphasizing the state’s role in leading on athletic safety.

“California is a leader in so many ways, and athletics is no different. When our state takes action, the impact is felt across the nation—including when our focus in sports is not just about quality of performance or ability to train, it’s also about safety and supporting athletes of all ages,” Ghaly said. “And that’s what this summit was about. We were able to have a conversation about football, how it affects the ability to perform, and how to keep young athletes safe and healthy.”

The feedback from this latest summit will guide the next steps in reviewing youth football safety laws.