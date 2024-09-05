September Weekend Events

There are several events planned for the weekend of September 7th, and 8th. First, you can join Tuolumne County Resource Conservation District for a workshop demonstrating the connections between soil health, various water systems, and riparian habitats. The event will consist of guest speaker presentations as well as a walking tour led by the Tuolumne Band of Mewuk Indians of restoration project sites along Turnback Creek and the Tuolumne Log Pond. Details to sign up are in the event listing here.

Jumping ahead to this Sunday, St. Patricks Catholic Church Annual Fall Festival Wine and Cheese Reception is Sunday at noon in Angels Camp. Event organizers promise a day of fun culminating a Gold Rush raffle drawing for $50,000 in Gold Coins. There will be live music by the Rusty Rockers, a corn hole tournament, face painting, children’s games and more.

This Saturday the Rotary Club of Groveland is sponsoring the First Saturday of the Month Flea Market in the Premier Valley Bank Parking Lot. Next month, October 5, will be the last one of the season.

This Saturday join the Aronos Club, Sonora spelled backwards, on the first Saturday of each month from 7 pm to 9 pm for social dancing. Styles of dance include Ballroom, Country, Swing, Latin, and even line dancing on the best dance floor in Sonora according to event organizers. Meet new friends, you don’t need a partner, all ages and abilities are welcome.

Opening night for Sierra Repertory Theatre performance of Hair, the American tribal love rock musical, is tonight. The theater invites patrons to “Celebrate the sixties counterculture in all its barefoot, long-haired, bell-bottomed, beaded and fringed glory.”

Murphys Creek Theatre will wrap up performances of ‘The Cake’ by Bekah Brunstetter the writer of NBC’s hit show ‘This is Us.’ The comedy is about a North Carolina baker, named Della, who gets the dream opportunity to be a contestant on a famous baking show at the same time she has to bake a cake for a very important wedding. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm with a Sunday matinee at 2 pm.

The Twain Harte Chamber of Commerce presents the last Concerts in the Pines of this season this Saturday evening at Eproson Park in Twain Harte. The free public concerts are held from 6 until 8 PM with this Saturday’s band being California Creedence.

The Standard Farmers Market is open 4 pm to dusk on Fridays. The Angels Camp Farmers Market is Friday from 5 – 8 pm until October 4th. The Sonora Farmers Market continues Saturday mornings until October 12th. The Farmers Market at Murphys Community Park is open this Sunday as detailed here.

Dodge Ridge is open Saturdays and Sundays from 9 AM to 4 PM for mountain biking on trails, hiking, scenic chair rides, and disc golf.

Next weekend there are plenty of events listed here including 2nd Saturday Art Night in Sonora with the Summer Concert Series in Coffill Park at 8 pm.

The September restaurant of the month in our dining guide is The Service Station in Jamestown. Check out the movie times at local theaters, including Pinecrest, and local gas prices in our traffic section.