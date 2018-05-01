Stolen Car Occupants Arrested

Jamestown, CA – Two women and a man were taken into custody for stealing a car that also had burglary tools and counterfeit bills inside.

A blue Mitsubishi sedan parked at the Sierra Energy gas station in Jamestown caught the eye of a Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputy passing by around 3 a.m. A registration check revealed that the car had been stolen out of Modesto. Inside the sedan were two women and two men all from that city: 40-year-old Natalie Gomez , 48-year-old Shanie McVey, 41-year-old Jason Rodman and 41-year-old Shane Calbreath.

Back up arrived on scene and through questioning the two women and Rodman were arrested for the car theft. A search of the vehicle also turned up burglary tools and counterfeit $100 and $20 bills, which were determined to belong to Rodman. He now faces additional related charges. Calbreath was cited and released at the scene for having drug use materials on him.

Written by Tracey Petersen.